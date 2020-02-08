Share
Israeli blockade sours income for Gaza strawberry farmers

41 mins ago

It is strawberry harvest time for farmers in Gaza with most of the berries heading to consumers in the occupied West Bank.
But Israel’s blockade means getting them there is a challenge and Israel has also banned the use of certain fertilisers.
Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports from Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip.

