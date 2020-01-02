-
Israeli couple turn Gaza rockets into jewellery
An Israeli couple living near the Gaza Strip have created jewellery out of rocket shrapnel, converting a weapon into a thing of beauty and all in the name of peace.
Since the conflict in 2014, Yedidya and Shiran Harush have been collecting materiel from around their village named Shlomit, at the southern tip of Israel.
Their initiative, called Rocket Necklace, started when Yedidya, who grew up in the Israeli settlement of Gush Katif in Gaza, was asked to bring a piece of shrapnel to the United States as a gift.
Production has since grown into a cottage industry. The metal is checked by police to ensure it is safe before being shaped into necklaces. Prices on the company’s website start at $80 (€71) and rise to $120 (€107).
Most of the money raised from sales goes to the Jewish National Fund for the construction of bomb shelters in communities bordering the Gaza Strip.
The couple insist that the project is intended to bring “light to the world” and hope their children will grow up to be “loving and caring people.”
