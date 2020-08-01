Israel’s Bnei Brak a coronavirus hotspot for ultraorthodox Jews | DW News

Israel has suffered a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and the city of Bnei Brak is a hotspot. It’s one of the most densely populated and poorest cities in Israel – and home to a large ultraorthodox population. The municipality has set up a task force to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and DW’s Tania Krämer went to see how it’s doing.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Israel