Israel’s Bnei Brak a coronavirus hotspot for ultraorthodox Jews | DW News
Israel has suffered a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and the city of Bnei Brak is a hotspot. It’s one of the most densely populated and poorest cities in Israel – and home to a large ultraorthodox population. The municipality has set up a task force to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and DW’s Tania Krämer went to see how it’s doing.
