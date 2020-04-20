Israel’s Netanyahu, Gantz sign unity government agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival have announced that they have forged a deal to form an “emergency” government, ending the worst political crisis in the country’s history.

The deal on Monday between Netanyahu’s Likud Party and former military chief Benny Gantz’s Blue and White alliance ends months of political paralysis and averts what would have been a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.

“An agreement for the establishment of a national emergency government is now being signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White [alliance] chairman… Benny Gantz,” a joint statement read.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Israel #BreakingNews