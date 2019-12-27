Share
Israel’s Netanyahu survives ruling party leadership primary

4 hours ago

Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu has fended off a leadership challenge from within his party.
Rival Gideon Saar hoped to convince Likud members that it was time for a change.
But they stuck with Netanyahu, despite his indictment for corruption.
Further challenges are expected before yet another general election in March.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from West Jerusalem.

