Israel’s Netanyahu wins party leadership battle | DW News

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won a landslide victory in a contest for the leadership of his ruling Likud party. Netanyahu took 72 percent of the votes cast by party members, fending off a challenge by the former interior minister Gideon Saar. The vote comes ahead of a general election in March. Netanyahu has failed to form a government after two inconclusive national elections this year.

