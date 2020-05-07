Israel’s parliament approves Netanyahu-Gantz coalition government, FRANCE 24’s Irris Makler reports

Israel’s parliament has approved the formation of a unity government between Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz. The move ends more than a year of political deadlock and follows the ruling by the High Court of Justice on petitions asking to bar politicians with criminal charges from forming a government, FRANCE 24’s Jerusalem correspondent Irris Malker reports. The two men are expected to be sworn in a power sharing government next week.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en