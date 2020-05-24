-
Israel’s PM Netanyahu, unbeaten in elections, goes on trial
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes on trial on Sunday in three separate corruption cases, the country’s only sitting leader to do so.
Netanyahu wanted to be excused from attending the first hearing but the court refused his request.
He denies all charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports from West Jerusalem.
