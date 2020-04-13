Share
Israel’s president sets deadline to form government

2 hours ago

Israel’s president on Sunday rejected parliament speaker Benny Gantz’s request for more time to form a government, as talks persist on a possible alliance with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Correspondent Irris Makler reports from Jerusalem.

