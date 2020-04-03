Israel’s ultra-Orthodox communities ‘ignoring’ COVID-19 rules

Israel has put the city of Bnei Brak on lockdown after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Health officials fear some 75,000 of its residents are already infected.

It is one of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox neighbourhoods, which have been criticised for not observing movement restrictions and social distancing.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports.

