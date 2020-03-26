Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Prosecutors in Turkey have charged 20 Saudis over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

They are all accused of involvement in the death “with monstrous intent”.

The United Nations investigator who led an international investigation into the killing has welcomed the indictment.

Agnes Callamard again urged the United States to release their findings on the crime.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul.

