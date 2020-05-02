‘It never, never happened’: Biden denies Tara Reade’s sexual allegation

Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate who is the most likely to take on Donald Trump in this year’s US presidential election, has spoken publicly to deny an allegation of sexual assault.

The accusation was made by a woman who worked for Biden when he was a senator in the early 1990s.

The former vice president insists it never happened.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.

