-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
‘It never, never happened’: Biden denies Tara Reade’s sexual allegation
Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate who is the most likely to take on Donald Trump in this year’s US presidential election, has spoken publicly to deny an allegation of sexual assault.
The accusation was made by a woman who worked for Biden when he was a senator in the early 1990s.
The former vice president insists it never happened.
Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#JoeBiden #TaraReade #AljazeeraEnglish