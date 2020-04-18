-
Italian care home probed after nearly 200 residents died
An Italian care home is under investigation after nearly 200 residents were found to have died since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The facility in Milan is suspected of concealing numerous fatalities since February.
There are also allegations staff were told not to wear personal protective equipment for fear of frightening residents.
Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports.
