Italian engineers create 3D-printed valves that can help coronavirus patients

Italian engineers worked on manufacturing and 3D printing ventilator valves used for respirators that provide patients with oxygen when they are unable to breathe on their own, such as in some severe coronavirus cases.

Footage filmed in Brescia on Thursday shows 3D-printing expert Michele Faini working on the life-saving valves in the local manufacturing firm Lonati SpA.

During the interview, Faini explained that the detail has been created from zero: “We have contacted the manufacturing company asking to hand us the file and it has not been given to us so we moved forward to copy the detail and save the lives anyway remaking it as we could.”

“In the current emergency situation, the orders come also from abroad, from the hospital, from the manufacturing companies, individuals. However the file will not be disclosed to anyone for the risk of violation of patent rights but most of all because we know that the original detail works much better than the copy-printed in 3D,” he added.

Italy is the European country worst hit by the coronavirus with over 35,000 confirmed cases and 2,978 deaths, with 475 of those occurring in a single day on Wednesday.

