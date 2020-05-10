-
Italian farmer uses horse rescued from slaughter to make “zero impact” pasta
After the family tractor broke down, Italian entrepreneur and farmer Pasquale Dedda decided to go 70 years back in time and resumed horse ploughing his fields in Carapelle, thanks to French horse Unick whom he saved from the slaughterhouse.
The duo could be seen working the land with a century-old technique on Thursday, Unick rigourously following orders only in French as Dedda set out to produce high-quality, zero-emissions pasta applying a bio-dynamic cultivation style.
“With a project from northern Italy called ‘Save the working horses’, we rescued a French plough horse from slaughter and we introduced him to farming,” said Dedda.
“It’s true, we take much more time in wheat farming. We’ve decided to live at the pace of a horse,” he added.
The wheat cultivated on Dedda’s Apulian land is then milled and will become pasta sold under the name ‘Pasta a cavallo’ (Italian: Pasta on horseback), made according to the ‘slow agriculture’ philosophy where quality prevails over quantity.
