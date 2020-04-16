Italian FM Di Maio calls for ‘international alliance’ to create Covid-19 vaccine

In an interview with FRANCE 24 in Rome, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio discussed the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit Italy particularly hard. He also explained Italy’s deconfinement strategy and called for an “international alliance” to create a vaccine under UN auspices. Finally, Di Maio expressed hope that the European Union would be “on par with the challenge it has to live up to”.

