Italian football faces disruption as Salvini decree curbs hiring of foreign stewards

A few weeks before leaving the Italian government in September 2019, former interior minister Matteo Salvini signed a decree that effectively restricts the hiring of foreigners as stadium stewards. This “national preference” policy could disrupt the Italian football championship, which relies heavily on often poorly paid staff to assist spectators and security – a job that few Italians want to do. Some even fear that matches will soon have to be played behind closed doors – unless the government finds a way to accept foreign stewards. Our correspondents report.

