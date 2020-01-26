Share
0 0 0 0

Italian Holocaust survivor: ‘Silence was the best choice’ after Auschwitz

17 mins ago

Just 35 of the 776 Italian children sent to Auschwitz survived. Liliana Segre was one of them. …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/26/italian-holocaust-survivor-silence-was-the-best-choice-after-auschwitz

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment