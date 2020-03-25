Italian mayors rant at coronavirus lockdown violators | DW News

In Italy some people keep defying lockdown orders. Now some Mayors have had enough and vent their anger.

In Italy, 743 people died from the virus on Tuesday, according to government data. The country has been the worst hit by the coronavirus, experiencing a higher death toll than China, where the virus emerged in late 2019. A total of 6,820 people have died in Italy due to the pandemic.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Italy