Italian Senate votes to lift Salvini’s immunity, paving way for trial over migrant detentions

about 1 hour ago

Italian senators voted on Wednesday to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the door for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations he illegally detained over a hundred migrants aboard a coastguard ship for six days last July.

