Italian startup turns snorkelling masks into ventilators for coronavirus patients

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An Italian startup in Brescia has constructed hospital ventilator masks for COVID-19 patients by converting full-face snorkelling masks, as footage filmed on Wednesday shows.

The startup Isinnova, led by Cristian Fracassi, found an alternative way to fix the country’s shortage of ventilator valves amid the current coronavirus outbreak, by adapting Decathlon Subea snorkelling masks for use with a ventilator system.

The valve was devised following the initiative of a retired head physician, who shared his idea to make emergency breathing aids using 3D-printed components with the startup, as Fracassi explained.

“The file we created was shared for free and people can download it for free on the website”, he said, adding that he hopes everyone around the world would be able to save lives with this device.

Luca Ronchi, head of pneumology at Chiari hospital, confirmed that already ten patients received the devices to use as respiratory support.

Italy has been the worst-hit country in Europe since the outbreak of COVID-19, with a total number of 74,386 confirmed cases and 7,503 deaths reported.

Video ID: 20200326-039

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200326-039

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly