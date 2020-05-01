Italians concerned over COVID-19 economic impact

The Italian prime minister has apologised for the economic hardships endured by his people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government is easing what has been Europe’s longest lockdown on Monday.

Italy has had the second-highest number of deaths worldwide.

But there are concerns the road to recovery may be much longer and harder.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta explains.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Italy #Coronavirus