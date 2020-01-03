Two years ago, Italy was successful in having Naples’ very own iconic food recognised as part of the Unesco World’s intangible cultural heritage. Today the country wants to do the same with one of its best-kept traditions: the espresso coffee.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/03/italians-launch-unesco-world-heritage-bid-for-their-beloved-espresso

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live