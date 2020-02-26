Italians struggle amid coronavirus quarantine

The two most affected regions in Italy’s north, where some 50,000 residents live, are under lockdown.

Authorities are trying to stop the spread of the virus which has already reached other parts of Europe.

Residents who find themselves under quarantine are increasingly worried but are trying to stay positive.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom reports from Milan.

