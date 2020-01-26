Share
Italians vote in regional polls that could be a bellwether for far-right party

Voters in two Italian regions, Emilia Romagna in the north and Calabria in the south, went to the polls on Sunday in local elections that could help propel far-right, opposition leader Matteo Salvini to national power. 

