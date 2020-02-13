Italy: 158 migrants lost at sea rescued by Spanish NGO, given refuge in Messina

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Italian Interior Ministry authorised the arrival of 158 endangered migrants, all of whom were rescued at sea, at the Sicilian port of Messina. The migrants were rescued by the ship Aita Mari, which belongs to the Spanish NGO Salvamento Maritimo.

“One hundred fifty-eight human beings, our brothers and sisters, can finally find a land of peace after so much suffering”, wrote the NGO on social media. Furthermore, they sent a message of thanks for the solidarity shown “against all forms of xenophobia”.

“We are talking about two different operations, one took place on day 9 and the other day 10 of this month (February 2020),” said Michele Angioni, Astral NGO commander. From the 158 migrants, 93 were rescued in the first operation, which included three pregnant women and 24 minors. Subsequently, 65 more migrants were saved in the second operation.

However, “the commander wants to clarify that there were ninety deaths when we were offshore, a few miles off the coast of Garabulli, east of Tripoli, and that there were no boats to save them,” clarified Angioni.

Upon arrival, all migrants were screened for coronavirus, among other diseases. “Fortunately, the health conditions of the migrants are good, no clinical cases, no coronavirus,” Angioni confirmed.

Last year, 11,471 migrants arrived on Italian coasts, the majority of whom (23.1 per cent) originated from Tunisia. This is just a fraction of the figure from four years ago, when 181,436 migrants disembarked on Italian shores, according to The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

