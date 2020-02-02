Italy: 363 migrants allowed to disembark after several days in Mediterranean

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Open Arms Italia

A Spanish charity organisation Open Arms confirmed their rescue vessel, carrying 363 migrants onboard, had been granted permission to disembark in the southern Sicilian city of Pozzallo on Sunday, after several days spent in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Italian Interior Ministry has denied port access to rescue ships on multiple occasions causing repeated standoffs.

However, this time the ministry allowed the migrants to leave the ship on the condition that other EU countries will share the burden by taking some of the asylum seekers in accordance with September 2019’s temporary migrant redistribution plan agreed upon in Malta.

