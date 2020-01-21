Italy: 39 migrants disembark Ocean Viking in Pozzallo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

After four days at the mercy of bad weather, the ‘Ocean Viking’ rescue ship was granted safe harbour in the southern Sicilian city of Pozzallo on Tuesday, where 39 migrants rescued 35 miles (21.7 kilometres) off the Libyan coast were disembarked.

Footage shows the Ocean Viking approaching the harbour and some of the medical and humanitarian staff on land hugging and welcoming the migrants as they disembarked. Of the 39 rescued migrants, 19 were unaccompanied minors and one of the five women on board was a ‘victim of unspeakable violence in Libya,’ according to the Italian Ministry of the Interior.

France, Germany and Luxembourg have reportedly offered to host the 20 people available for relocation, in accordance with September 2019’s temporary migrant redistribution plan agreed upon in Malta.

