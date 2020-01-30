Italy: 6,000 stranded on cruise ship over coronavirus fears

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An Italian cruise ship with over 6,000 passengers on board was stranded at the dock of Civitavecchia, close to Rome, on Thursday, over fears of a coronavirus outbreak on board.

According to reports, a Chinese couple on board the Costa Smeralda came down with a fever, sparking fears amongst passengers.

No one is allowed to disembark until medical checks have been carried out.

Germany is the second European country after France to have confirmed cases of coronavirus, the flu-like virus which was first detected in Wuhan.

In China alone, 7,711 people have been confirmed as having contracted the respiratory disease, which has already claimed the lives of 170 people.

Video ID: 20200130-028

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200130-028

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly