-
Italy: “A Bugs Bunny mask” – Campania governor slams quality of masks sent by central authorities
MANDATORY CREDIT: Regione Campania
The Governor of the Campania region Vincenzo De Luca publically mocked the supply of masks sent by central authorities to his region to help in the fight against COVID-19.
Addressing the population of the southern region from his office in Naples on Friday, De Luca slammed what he described as “Bugs Bunny” masks sent by the central Government’s Civil Protection department, stating also that the region received nearly 150,000 items fewer than promised.
“Seven hundred thousand. In Campania only 552,000 masks arrived. Such things; there really needs to be, let’s say, a bright fantasy to define these as masks. Here we do not think about masks our nephews use for the carnival. This can be a Bugs Bunny mask,” he said, adding sarcastically “I discovered they have a very high efficiency – for cleaning glasses, the lenses – these are a really exceptional product.”
