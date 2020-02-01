Share
Italy accepts 363 migrants and refugees rescued at sea

55 mins ago

The Open Arms charity ship that rescued them had been repeatedly denied permission by both Italy and Malta to allow them to disembark.â€¦
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/01/italy-accepts-363-migrants-and-refugees-rescued-at-sea

