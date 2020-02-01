The Open Arms charity ship that rescued them had been repeatedly denied permission by both Italy and Malta to allow them to disembark.â€¦

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/01/italy-accepts-363-migrants-and-refugees-rescued-at-sea

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live