Italy: Amazon workers on strike to contest lack of coronavirus measures

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Employees of Amazon’s Castel San Gionvanni warehouse went on an indefinite strike on Monday to contest the lack of safety measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Here it’s not possible to work with the amount of persons that we are, as we are constantly walking along each other, touching the same things, eating in the same space,” said Beatrice Moia, Safety Workers Manager at Amazon’s main Italian logistics hub, which reportedly employs over 1,000 people.

“We had a quite long meeting of over three hours with the company, we tried to apply here the protocol signed by unions and companies for safety but we haven’t found enough common grounds to ensure safety.” she added.

An Amazon worker, Maria Ipri, said that she doesn’t “wear a mask because they didn’t give it to us.” “The only one I have, I use it when I go shopping. Not having the possibility of buying them, I don’t wear it.”

Castel San Giovanni is a city located in Emilia-Romagna, one of the most affected areas in Italy with over 3,000 reported cases of coronavirus.

Video ID: 20200317-004

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-004

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly