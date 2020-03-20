Italy: Ambulances seen arriving at Bergamo hospital hit hard by COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ambulances were seen arriving and a helicopter taking off outside the Hospital Papa Giovanni XXIII in Bergamo on Friday. The hospital is one of the hardest-hit in Italy by COVID-19, with Bergamo becoming one of the new epicentres of the pandemic.

According to data provided by the Italian Civil Protection, on Thursday 41,035 people were infected by the virus in Italy, with 3,405 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak, making it the European country that is worst hit by the coronavirus

