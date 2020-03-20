-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Ambulances seen arriving at Bergamo hospital hit hard by COVID-19
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ambulances were seen arriving and a helicopter taking off outside the Hospital Papa Giovanni XXIII in Bergamo on Friday. The hospital is one of the hardest-hit in Italy by COVID-19, with Bergamo becoming one of the new epicentres of the pandemic.
According to data provided by the Italian Civil Protection, on Thursday 41,035 people were infected by the virus in Italy, with 3,405 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak, making it the European country that is worst hit by the coronavirus
Video ID: 20200320-036
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200320-036
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly