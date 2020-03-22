Share
Italy announces 651 more COVID-19 deaths and almost 4,000 new cases

18 mins ago

Over the past 24 hours, another 651 people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Italy, yet the authorities say there is a glimmer of hope.â€¦
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/22/italy-announces-651-more-covid-19-deaths-and-almost-4-000-new-cases

