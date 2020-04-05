Italy: Army collects coffins for cremation from depository in village near Bergamo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An Italian army convoy arrived in the village of Ponte San Pietro, just outside of Bergamo, on Saturday to collect around 30 coffins of COVID-19 victims.

Bergamo province is at the epicentre of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak, and villages such as Ponte San Pietro are serving as transit centres for bodies awaiting cremation, as the city of Bergamo lacks both the capacity to carry out cremations rapidly enough, and to store so many coffins.

“We have received approximately 150 [coffins], and it is the fourth time that the army has come to take them and bring them to the cremation centres all over Northern Italy,” said Marzio Zirafa, mayor of Ponte San Pietro.

Footage shows workers in hazmat suits placing the coffins into lorries before being thoroughly disinfected.

This particular batch of coffins was headed to cremation centres in Vicenza and Serravalle, both located outside Lombardy.

Italy has suffered massively since the coronavirus outbreak began. The total number of confirmed cases is now approaching 120,000 and as of Saturday, there have been 14,681 confirmed deaths.

