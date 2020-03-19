Italy: Army convoy carries coffins of coronavirus victims out of Bergamo for cremation

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Italian army vehicles carried around sixty coffins containing the remains of coronavirus victims out of the northern Italian city of Bergamo in order to cremate them elsewhere, late on Wednesday.

The coffins will be cremated at facilities in other cities, including Modena, Parma, Piacenza and others, with the ashes then set to be transported back to Bergamo.

Italy is the European country worst hit by the coronavirus with over 35,000 confirmed cases and 2,978 deaths, with 475 of those occurring in a single day on Wednesday.

