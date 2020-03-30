-
Italy: Army enforces lockdown with checkpoints in Bergamo streets
The Italian army set up a checkpoint on the Borgo Palazzo street in Bergamo, on Sunday, to help the local police enforce the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
Italy has had over 97,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, out of which over 10,000 people died. Meanwhile, the number confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 700,000 on Sunday, as 33,000 people have lost their lives due to complications caused by the virus.
