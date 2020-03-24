-
Italy: Authorities seize contraband respiratory equipment used in intensive therapy
Mandatory credit: Guardia di Finanza
Italian authorities seized a large supply of respiratory equipment apparently bound by illicit shipment to Greece, during a special operation in the port of Ancona on Tuesday, officials have announced.
The supply of 1,840 sets, each one consisting of a mask, valve, tube and inflating bag, was discovered by the Guardia di Finanza (Financial Police) and customs officials before it could be loaded on board a ship.
In an official report issued by the Guardia di Finanza, a spokesperson stressed that “seizure of respirators realised by officers of the Ancona Financial Police (Guardia di Finanza) along with customs officials is particularly significant because it concerns the operationally essential components of ventilators used in intensive therapy.”
“The investigation results from a planned control of events completed according to the ordinance by the Civil protection unit [of police] which [currently] prohibits the access from abroad to such medical devices [from Italy],” the spokesperson added.
Being an epicentre of the COVID-19 in Europe, Italy is suffering from a significant shortage of respiratory equipment due to an unprecedented number of coronavirus patients in critical condition.
