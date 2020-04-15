Italy: Authorities seize thousands of counterfeit masks with football club emblems in Rome

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Italian Guardia di Finanza (Financial police) law enforcement agency seized an illegal supply of over 140,000 counterfeit protective masks, including cloth masks with unlicensed Italian Serie A football teams logos in a series of raids held in Rome on Wednesday.

Officers can be seen unpacking the unlicensed masks and demonstrating the fake safety certificate printed on some of the items.

According to the investigation by the agency, the counterfeit protection items were sold in several locations for a price exceeding the market average by up to 400 percent.

Italy, which is one of the worst-hit countries by COVID-19 in Europe, reported over 165,000 cases of coronavirus, with over 21,000 people dying with the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of Wednesday.

