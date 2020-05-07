-
Italy: Bergamo holds farewell ceremony for Russian military medics
A farewell ceremony to thank the Russian coronavirus response team was held in front of ‘Ospedale da Campo’ field hospital in the city of Bergamo on Thursday.
The Russian military doctors were preparing to leave Italy due to the falling infections rate in the country.
They arrived in the coronavirus-hit city in the end of March to support Italian medical staff fighting against the coronavirus in the provinces of Bergamo and Brescia.
Italian Army General Tota paid tribute to the Russian experts saying Italian institutions and local residents who suffered through the pandemic will not forget their support.
The ceremony was also attended by manager of Bergamo Hospital Beatrice Stasi, who handed farewell presents to the Russian military officials.
The Russian medics have been working inside nursing homes and the field hospital set up on the premises of Bergamo Fiera.
