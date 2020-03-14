-
Italy: Bologna church bells ring in unison for nine days amid coronavirus outbreak
Church bells across Bologna have been ringing out in unison for the first time since the end of the Second World War as part of a novena prayer organised due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Bologna Cathedral bell ringer Andrea Tescari spoke about the prayer from the church on Friday, the sixth day of the nine day novena.
“We are praying against this epidemic from which we hope to emerge very soon,” said Tescari about the prayers, which have been organised by the Archbishop of Bologna Matteo Zuppi.
The bells will ring every day at 19:00 (18:00 GMT) for nine days in a row, as per Christian tradition, in an attempt to support believers who can’t attend religious services due to the quarantine.
All the masses along with funerals and wedding celebrations at churches across Italy have been suspended until at least April 3 as part of the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
A nationwide quarantine is currently in effect in Italy, the European country worst hit by COVID-19, with over 17,000 cases and 1,266 deaths.
