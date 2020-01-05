Italy: Car ploughs into German tourists killing six at ski resort

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Six were killed and eleven injured when a car ploughed into a group of German tourists in the early hours of Sunday morning in Luttach, a mountain village in northern Italy.

The driver, a 28-year-old local resident, reportedly crashed into a group of 17 tourists, 15 Germans and two Italians, as they were preparing to board a bus at around 01:15am local time (00:15 GMT).

One of the injured was rushed by helicopter to a hospital in Innsbruck, Austria.

