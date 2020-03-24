-
Italy: Coffins pile up in Piacenza crematorium as coronavirus death toll continues to rise
Around a hundred coffins were stacked in the crematorium of the northern Italian city of Piacenza on Monday, as it became overwhelmed due to the increasing death toll from the coronavirus outbreak.
Footage filmed on Monday shows the premises where all spaces including the farewell room have been used for provisional storage.
The Piacenza province has been one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 6,077 died from COVID-19 in Italy and 63,927 were infected as of Monday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins university data.
