-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Contractors stage anti-lockdown protest in Venice
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A group of contract workers, small business owners and entrepreneurs protested in Venice on Monday.
They were hoping to raise awareness of their financial distress especially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m here on behalf of my folks who own a restaurant. They received 100 Euros from the State and barely had enough to pay the bill. We want actual money, real help and above all loans to fund everything,” said one protester.
Protesters initially met near Piazza San Marco before walking to the Rialto bridge where they began shouting slogans like “We want to reopen” and “Shame”.
Earlier, the group delivered a document to the municipality with a series of requests for tax interventions to prevent the collapse of many working sectors in the region such as tourism and the food industry.
Video ID: 20200504-046
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200504-046
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly