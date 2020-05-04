Italy: Contractors stage anti-lockdown protest in Venice

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A group of contract workers, small business owners and entrepreneurs protested in Venice on Monday.

They were hoping to raise awareness of their financial distress especially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m here on behalf of my folks who own a restaurant. They received 100 Euros from the State and barely had enough to pay the bill. We want actual money, real help and above all loans to fund everything,” said one protester.

Protesters initially met near Piazza San Marco before walking to the Rialto bridge where they began shouting slogans like “We want to reopen” and “Shame”.

Earlier, the group delivered a document to the municipality with a series of requests for tax interventions to prevent the collapse of many working sectors in the region such as tourism and the food industry.

