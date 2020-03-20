Italy coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,032 in largest spike in 24 hours

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy leapt by 627 on Friday to 4,032, officials said, an increase of 18.4 percent, which is the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

