Italy coronavirus death toll rises by 793 to 4,825
The coronavirus pandemic is taking an increasingly heavy toll on the world’s worst-affected country, Italy.
There were almost 800 more deaths, and more than 6,500 new infections, in one day.
The German government is considering enforcing a nationwide ban on going outside.
In the UK, all cafes, pubs, restaurants, gyms, schools, nurseries and universities were ordered to close from Friday evening for the foreseeable future, and the government says that it will pay 80 percent of all wages.
Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from London.
