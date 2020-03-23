Italy coronavirus deaths at 5,476 after 651 rise

The number of people in Italy who have died per day from the coronavirus outbreak dropped to 651 on Sunday – compared with almost 800 deaths on Saturday, but officials are warning its citizens not to let their guard down.

All across Europe, countries are imposing increasingly strict measures to restrict people’s movements.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from London.

