Italy: Cuban doctors arrive in Lombardy to help combat coronavirus outbreak

A team of Cuban medical specialists began arriving in Italy’s Lombardy region on Monday to lend their expertise in treating ill patients during the country’s exploding coronavirus epidemic.

Footage shows the doctors holding meetings as the army prepares makeshift medical facilities in Crema.

“The Cuban doctors are already with our doctors here in the hospital. They are getting to know about the patients’ registration procedure and how to get around the hospital activities,” said Lieutenant Colonel Michele Ricci.

Russia and China are also sending medical staff to field hospitals in Bergamo, one of the hotspots for the virus in Northern Italy.

