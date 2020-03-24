-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Cuban doctors arrive in Lombardy to help combat coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A team of Cuban medical specialists began arriving in Italy’s Lombardy region on Monday to lend their expertise in treating ill patients during the country’s exploding coronavirus epidemic.
Footage shows the doctors holding meetings as the army prepares makeshift medical facilities in Crema.
“The Cuban doctors are already with our doctors here in the hospital. They are getting to know about the patients’ registration procedure and how to get around the hospital activities,” said Lieutenant Colonel Michele Ricci.
Russia and China are also sending medical staff to field hospitals in Bergamo, one of the hotspots for the virus in Northern Italy.
Video ID: 20200323-064
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-064
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly