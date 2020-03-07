-
Italy: Democratic Party leader Zingaretti tests positive for coronavirus
MANDATORY CREDIT: Nicola Zingaretti
Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday in Rome.
”So, it’s arrived. I also have coronavirus,” said Zingaretti, who is also the president of Italy’s Lazio region. ”I am fine, and therefore I am in quarantine at home. I will continue to follow what I can from home. My family is also following the protocols that are followed in these situations. The ASL [local health authority] is obviously contacting people who have worked closely [with me] in recent days to carry out the necessary checks.”
”I have always said ‘don’t panic’ and that we will fight this,” Zingaretti added.
Zingaretti was elected as Democratic Party leader in March 2019.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 97,500 people worldwide have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 3,300 people have died. 4,636 cases have been detected in Italy as of Friday evening, with 197 deaths and 523 recoveries.
