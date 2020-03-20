Italy: Dozens of coffins with coronavirus victims transported from Bergamo for cremation

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Italian army vehicles were filmed transporting coffins with the coronavirus victims from the northern Italian city of Bergamo, Wednesday.

Dozens of coffins were taken to remote cremation sites due to the inability of local morgues to deal with the growing amount of the coronavirus victims.

The dead will be cremated at facilities in other cities, including Modena, Parma, Piacenza and others, with the ashes then set to be transported back to Bergamo.

Italy is the European country worst hit by the coronavirus with over 35,000 confirmed cases and 2,978 deaths, with 475 of those occurring in a single day on Wednesday.

